Daily Collection

'On the Go' Bottle

HR2989/00
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Extra 'On the Go' bottle to prepare shakes and smoothies for all members of the family See all benefits

      Fast, fresh and fun

      'On the Go' Bottle accessory for your Mini Blender

      • Bottle accessory

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bottle
        0.6 L

      • General specifications

        Smoothie beaker
        Yes
        Seal ring
        Yes
        Easy release
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Leakage prevention
        Yes
        0% BPA
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material bottle
        SAN
        Color(s)
        Orchid moods

