Series 5000

Accessory for Blender

HR3213/05
  • Extra jar for more flexibility Extra jar for more flexibility Extra jar for more flexibility
    -{discount-value}

      Extra jar for more flexibility

      No mixing of flavors or smells

      • Plastic jar
      0% BPA

      Made of BPA-free materials.

      2 L capacity

      The large 2 L jar has a working capacity of 1.5 L.

      2 year warranty

      You enjoy a 2-year warranty - which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

      Easy clean

      Quick and easy to use and clean. Dishwasher safe.

      Dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe.

      Compatible with HR2221, HR2222 and HR2223

      Enjoy your extra accessory with our Philips 5000 Series blenders: HR2221, HR2222 and HR2223.

      Break resistant

      Break resistant compared to typical glass jar.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        2 L

      • Finishing

        Material jar
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

