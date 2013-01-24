More healthy smoothies
High performance product to make the food better and explore more variety of food in an easier way. See all benefits
ProBlend 6 technology for effective blending and mixing
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.
Over molded knob for easy grip and better speed control.
You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.
Water level indicator and handle for easy use and pouring.
The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later.
Strong 900 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
