Viva Collection

Blender

HR3555/00
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}
    Viva Collection Blender

    HR3555/00
    1 Awards

    High performance product to make the food better and explore more variety of food in an easier way. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Blender

    High performance product to make the food better and explore more variety of food in an easier way. See all benefits

    High performance product to make the food better and explore more variety of food in an easier way. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Blender

    High performance product to make the food better and explore more variety of food in an easier way. See all benefits

      Increase your daily intake of fruits & vegetables

      • 900 W
      • ProBlend 6
      • 2L glass jar
      ProBlend 6 technology for finer blending

      ProBlend 6 technology for effective blending and mixing

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.

      Over molded knob for easy grip

      Over molded knob for easy grip and better speed control.

      Pulse for mixing and blending

      You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.

      Water level indicator and handle for easy use

      Water level indicator and handle for easy use and pouring.

      Large jar for smoothies you can share

      The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later.

      All parts are diswasher safe

      2 year world-wide warranty

      Strong 900 W motor

      Strong 900 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        200-230 V
        Power
        900 W
        Capacity main jar
        2 L

      • Finishing

        Material jar
        Glass
        Material of main body
        Stainless Steel

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • On/off switch
        • Pulse
        • Variable speed

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

