  Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits

      Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

      Up to 25% faster* with powerful 450W motor

      • 450 W
      • 5 speeds + turbo
      • Cashmere grey
      Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

      Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

      The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

      450W motor power for even the toughest of doughs

      450W motor power for even the toughest of doughs

      The powerful 450W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

      5 speed settings for better control

      5 speed settings for better control

      The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.

      Turbo function

      Turbo function

      Turbo function allows extra bursts of power just when you need them.

      Easy beater assembly

      Easy beater assembly

      Beaters have been designed with a different pattern on one end to be intuitively assembled for a quick setup.

      Easy beater ejection button

      Easy beater ejection button

      With one simple touch you can release the beaters or dough hooks.

      Keeping your cables tidy is easy with the cord clip

      The cord storage clip helps you keep your kitchen tidy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        450 W
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Stainless Steel
        Material of main body
        ABS plastic

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        5 + turbo
        Product features
        • Cord storage
        • On/off switch
        • Turbo function

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color of control panel
        Cashmere Grey
        Color
        White

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Double balloon beater
        • Kneading tool

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

