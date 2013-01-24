Home
Avance Collection

Innergizer High Speed Blender

HR3865/00
  • Unlock More Nutrients Unlock More Nutrients Unlock More Nutrients
    High Speed Blender with ProBlend Extreme nutrient release technology releases 97% of nutrients from fruits and vegetables* See all benefits

    High Speed Blender with ProBlend Extreme nutrient release technology releases 97% of nutrients from fruits and vegetables* See all benefits

    High Speed Blender with ProBlend Extreme nutrient release technology releases 97% of nutrients from fruits and vegetables* See all benefits

    High Speed Blender with ProBlend Extreme nutrient release technology releases 97% of nutrients from fruits and vegetables* See all benefits

      Unlock More Nutrients

      Release 97% of nutrients from fruit and vegetables

      • 45000 RPM
      Powerful 2000 W power and 45000 RPM

      Powerful blending with 2000 W and 45000 RPM

      Nutritionist selected 40 smoothies recipes to fit your needs

      Nutritionist selected 40 smoothies recipes to fit your needs.

      Digital UI Screen with 5 pre-programmed modes

      Digital UI Screen with 5 pre-programmed modes and manual mode with variable speed options.

      Manual mode with variable speed options

      Manual mode with various speed options

      Comes with 2 years guarantee

      Dishwasher safe except for the main unit

      2L Tritan Jar for everyday nutrients and fiber intake

      Easy to clean

      ProBlend Extreme Technology

      'ProBlend Extreme' nutrient release technology unlocks nutrients from cells to be absorbed by the body.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Effective capacity
        2.0 L
        Voltage
        200-230 V
        Power
        2000 W
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        RPM blender (max)
        45000 r/min

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Plastic ABS
        Material jar
        Tritan
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Prefix programs
        5
        Number of speed settings
        10
        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • LED display
        • On/off switch
        • Pulse
        • Variable speed
        • Removable lid

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        Tamper

          • Test conducted by independent laboratory in May 2016 with Pear, Strawberry, Beetroot, Tomato