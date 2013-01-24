Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities
If you enjoy healthy homemade meals, you’ll love our Philips Viva Compact Food Processor. We’ve designed this collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly prepare great dishes, even when they contain the toughest ingredients. See all benefits
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut.
Quick and easy assembly of all parts.
All accessory parts can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.
The 1.5L resistant jar has a working capacity of 1L for up to 5 smoothie portions at once.
Our powerful motor can easily handle a great variety of ingredients such as bread dough, hard vegetables, coffee beans, cheese or chocolate. It also slices and shreds with ease.
With more than 31 functions, there is no limit to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces, ground coffee beans, juices and more. Use its high quality and multifunctional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients (S-blade), or just slice and shred (2-in-1 disc). Whatever you’re in the mood for!
For perfect results every time, just match the accessory color to the same speed color. Use speed 1 to whip cream, beat eggs, make pastries and bread doughs. Speed 2 is ideal to chop onions, mince meat, make smoothies and more.
The compact Viva Food Processor takes up less counter top space, yet it is fully equipped with all of the kitchen essentials that you can easily store in the storage box.
Ergonomic, double-sided disc makes it easy to slice with one side and shred with the other side!
The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) lets you blend up to 5 portions of cold soup in one go.
