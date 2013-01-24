Home
Daily Collection

Food processor

HR7628/01
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1L bowl and 1.75 L blender and a variety of high performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      Create home made breads, cakes, drinks and more

      • 650 W
      • Compact 2 in 1 setup
      • 2.1 L bowl
      • Accessories for + 25 functions
      Break-resistant jar for intensive use

      Break-resistant jar for intensive use

      A 1.75-liter break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 liter for up to up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

      No mess from center of the bowl due to lack of inner shaft

      No mess from center of the bowl due to lack of inner shaft

      Unlike other cheaper food processors, this Philips Food Processor lacks an inner chimney shaft in the middle of the bowl. This means that soups and other liquids won't leak from the middle of the bowl, keeping your food processor and kitchen counter clean! It even makes assembling your appliance much easier - simply click your tool holder in place in the bowl, guided by the form fitting couplings.

      40% larger feeding tube (compared to Philips HR7625)

      40% larger feeding tube (compared to Philips HR7625)

      The new Philips Daily collection Food Processor comes with a feeding tube which is 40% larger than the previous HR7625 model, saving precutting time of fruits and vegetables

      650 Watt motor for powerful processing

      650 Watt motor for powerful processing

      This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

      2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

      2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

      For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      All accessory parts of your Philips food processor can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

      Emulsifying tool for cream and egg whites

      Emulsifying tool for cream and egg whites

      The perfect tool for whipping, whisking or emulsifying eggs or whipped cream. For best volume increase and fluffiness, use the low speed setting. Creating delicious desserts or mayonnaise has never been easier!

      Sharp and strong stainless steel S blade for chopping

      Sharp and strong stainless steel S blade for chopping

      The sharp and strong stainless steel S blade chops vegetables such as onions in no time. It can also be used for other ingredients such as nuts, meats or even to make doughs for pie crusts

      Up to 5 portions in one go

      Up to 5 portions in one go

      The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        2 L
        RPM bowl (max)
        1900 r/min
        Capacity jar
        1.75 L
        Power
        650 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        RPM blender (max)
        21000 r/min
        Cord length
        1.0 m
        Working capacity bowl
        1.5 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Working capacity jar
        1.0 L

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        Plastic SAN
        Material of main body
        Plastic ABS

      • General specifications

        Number of slicing disks
        3
        Number of speed settings
        2 + pulse
        Product features
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Pulse

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Blade unit S-blade
        • Chopping knife
        • Coarse shredding tool
        • Coarse slicing tool
        • Emulsifying tool
        • Fine shredding tool
        • Fine slicing tool
        • Jar

      • Design

        Color
        White

