Food processor

HR7633/80
1 Awards
  Compact versatility
    Food processor

    HR7633/80
    1 Awards

    Compact versatility

    The Philips food processor is a space-saving, time-saving multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. With this one appliance you can do over 25 different jobs in a fraction of the time it would normally take. Whisk, blend and chop

    Food processor

    Compact versatility

    Compact versatility

    Food processor

    Compact versatility

      Compact versatility

      Micro store system and 6 accessories

      6 accessories to easily perform 25+ functions

      The – dishwasher safe – accessories are a kneading tool to mix batter to heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing up to stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disk to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.

      All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

      Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Speeds
        2+ pulse
        Cake batter capacity
        400 g
        Power
        600 W
        Safety
        Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
        Cord length
        150, double insulated with moulded on plug m
        Motor
        Universal, radio/tv interference suppressed
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Bowl content
        1.8 L
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Color(s)
        White with zinc brown and blue accents

      • Accessories

        Shredding insert medium
        For medium shredding of vegetables and fruit
        Shredding insert fine
        For fine shredding of Fruit and vegetables
        Spatula
        For emptying the bowl
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit
        Stainless steel blade
        For chopping, blending, kneading, pureeing, mixing
        Granulating insert medium
        For granulating potatoes
        Emulsifying disk
        For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application
        Kneading tool
        For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough

      • Design specifications

        Bowl, cover, pusher, blender jar, mill beaker
        SAN
        Juice extractor pusher, juice extractor sieve
        PP
        Metal knife and inserts
        stainless steel & ABS
        Insert holder, emulsifying disc, switches
        ABS
        Housing, dough kneader, housing top
        PP
        Mill blade unit
        PP, stainless steel
        Filter holder
        stainless steel & ABS
        Blender beaker cup
        PE
        Juice extractor lid
        SAN
        Spatula, toolholder, spindle, insert cover
        PP

