Viva Collection

Food processor

HR7757/00
  A fresh meal every day, conveniently
    The new Viva Food Processor has a 5 in 1 set-up with a 3.4 L bowl, 2.2 L blender, metal grinder mill , juicer and citrus press. PowerChop technology allows for supreme chopping results. See all benefits

    The new Viva Food Processor has a 5 in 1 set-up with a 3.4 L bowl, 2.2 L blender, metal grinder mill , juicer and citrus press. PowerChop technology allows for supreme chopping results. See all benefits

    The new Viva Food Processor has a 5 in 1 set-up with a 3.4 L bowl, 2.2 L blender, metal grinder mill , juicer and citrus press. PowerChop technology allows for supreme chopping results. See all benefits

      With large bowl and jar for the whole family

      • 1000 W
      • 5 in 1 setup
      • 3.4 L bowl
      2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

      For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

      Citrus press and 2 glass centrifugal juicer

      This 2 glass centrifugal juicer accessory is ideal for extracting fresh juice from all types of fruit such as apples, carrots, watermelon and grapes.

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.

      1000W: Strong motor power for fast performance

      This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

      Reversible disc for shredding (fine and coarse)

      The reversible shredding disc (fine and coarse) is suitable for all types of vegetables.

      XXL 18cm discs for faster execution of all ingredients

      Thanks to the XXL discs (18cm), the Philips food processor will provide you a faster performance saving you time and effort while cooking.

      Odour & scratch free metal mill

      Together with the strong motor, this metal mill can grind through the toughest of ingredients. Odours and taste are washed away unlike common plastic mills. Its shape allows for easy pouring.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        3.4 L
        Capacity jar
        2.2 L
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Power
        1000 W
        Working capacity bowl
        2.4 L
        Working capacity jar
        1.75 L
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        AMS plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        2 + Pulse
        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Non-slip feet
        • Pulse
        Adjustable slicing disks
        1-7 mm

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Blade unit S-blade
        • Citrus press
        • Coarse shredding tool
        • Emulsifying tool
        • Fine shredding tool
        • Food processor tool
        • Jar
        • Kneading tool
        • Mill
        • Reversible disc
        • Adjustable slicing tool

      • Design

        Color of control panel
        Viva Purple
        Color
        White

