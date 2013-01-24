Home
Viva Collection

Food processor

HR7769/01
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    The new Viva Food Processor has a 4 in 1 set-up with a 2.1 L bowl, 1.75 L blender, grinder mill and citrus press. Its accessories and attachments allow you to enjoy more than 30 functions. PowerChop technology for supreme chopping results See all benefits

    The new Viva Food Processor has a 4 in 1 set-up with a 2.1 L bowl, 1.75 L blender, grinder mill and citrus press. Its accessories and attachments allow you to enjoy more than 30 functions. PowerChop technology for supreme chopping results See all benefits

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      PowerChop technology for optimum chopping

      • 850 W
      • Compact 4 in 1 setup
      • 2.1 L bowl
      • Accessories for + 30 functions
      Break-resistant jar for intensive use

      Break-resistant jar for intensive use

      A 1.75-liter break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 liter for up to up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        210x210x368 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        2 L
        RPM bowl (max)
        1900 r/min
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        850 W
        Cord length
        1.0 m
        RPM blender (max)
        21000 r/min
        Capacity jar
        1.75 L
        Capacity mill
        250 ml
        Working capacity bowl
        1.5 L
        Working capacity jar
        1.0 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        Plastic SAN
        Material of main body
        Plastic ABS

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        2 + pulse
        Product features
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Pulse

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Blade unit S-blade
        • Citrus press
        • Coarse shredding tool
        • Coarse slicing tool
        • Emulsifying tool
        • Fine shredding tool
        • Fine slicing tool
        • Granulating tool
        • Jar
        • Julienne tool
        • Kneading tool
        • Mill

      • Design

        Color
        Oyster metallic

