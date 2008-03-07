Effortless excellence
This Philips food processor HR7775/00 has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 10 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions. Additionally this Food Processor offers you a professional juicing accessory. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Effortless excellence
This Philips food processor HR7775/00 has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 10 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions. Additionally this Food Processor offers you a professional juicing accessory. See all benefits
Effortless excellence
This Philips food processor HR7775/00 has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 10 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions. Additionally this Food Processor offers you a professional juicing accessory. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Effortless excellence
This Philips food processor HR7775/00 has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 10 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions. Additionally this Food Processor offers you a professional juicing accessory. See all benefits
The patented micromesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes every drop to give you more juice.
With the adjustable slicing blade, you can make slices as thin as 1 mm and up to 7 mm thick.
With the powerful 1000 W motor of this Philips food processor you can adjust speed precisely to get desired results.
Compact 3-in-1 setup fits juice extractor, blender or bowl so uses up a mimumum of space on your countertop.
Stylish and compact design looks great in every kitchen and takes up little space on your kitchen counter.
Country of origin
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications
CRP563/01
CRP519/01
CP9545/01
CP9123/01
HR3918/01
HR3919/01
HR3916/01
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.