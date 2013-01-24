Home
Avance Collection

Kitchen Machine

HR7958/01
1 Awards
    Avance Collection Kitchen Machine

    HR7958/01
    Unbeatable results, easier than you think

    Presenting the all new Philips Kitchen Machine - unbeatable performance and versatility, easier than you thought! See all benefits

      Unbeatable results, easier than you think

      Cake,bread,pizza,cookies,smoothies,soups and more

      • 900 W
      • 7 speeds and pulse
      • Easy 6-in 1 set up

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        900 W

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        7 + pulse

      • Accessories included

        Grinder Mill
        Yes
        1.2L blender
        Yes
        Metal kneading hook
        Yes
        4L metal bowl
        Yes
        Citrus press
        Yes
        Meat mincer
        Yes
        1.5L Food processor with discs
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material bowl
        Stainless steel
        Material bowl tools
        Metal
        Housing material
        ABS
        Color(s)
        White and grey

