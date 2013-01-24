Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

2000 Series

Humidifier wick filter

HU4102/20
1 Awards
  • NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification
    -{discount-value}

    2000 Series Humidifier wick filter

    HU4102/20
    1 Awards

    NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification

    The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency See all benefits

    2000 Series Humidifier wick filter

    NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification

    The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency See all benefits

    NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification

    The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency See all benefits

    2000 Series Humidifier wick filter

    NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification

    The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Filter

      NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification

      For Philips air humidifier series 2000

      • Hygienic humidification

      High water absorption and evaporation efficiency

      This 30mm (1.18inch) thick wick is made of natural fiber material, with 12 layer honeycomb structure 68,200 square centimeter (10,571 square inch) unfolded surface space, providing high water absorption and evaporation efficiency.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Country of origin
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        135x80x250 mm
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        130x30x190
        Weight incl. packaging
        6.17Oz/0.175 kg
        Weight of product
        1.45OZ/0.041 kg

      • Replacement

        Humidifier wick
        3 Months

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White

      • Performance

        Formaldehyde CCM
        F4
        Particle CCM
        P4
        Toluene CCM
        T4

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products