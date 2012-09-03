Search terms

1

Philips Sonicare PowerUp

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX3110/06
Sonicare
1 award
Sonicare
  • Better plaque removal* Better plaque removal* Better plaque removal*
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare PowerUp Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX3110/06
    1 award

    Better plaque removal*

    Designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush, but removes more plaque. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare PowerUp Sonic electric toothbrush

    Better plaque removal*

    Designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush, but removes more plaque. See all benefits

    Better plaque removal*

    Designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush, but removes more plaque. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare PowerUp Sonic electric toothbrush

    Better plaque removal*

    Designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush, but removes more plaque. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all PowerUp

      Better plaque removal*

      *than a manual toothbrush

      • 1 mode
      • 1 brush head
      Sonic Technology

      Sonic Technology

      More strokes in 1 day than your manual toothbrush in a month. Over 15,000 brush strokes per minute.

      Easy to Use

      Easy to Use

      Slim, ergonomic handle is designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush.

      Helps reduce cavities

      Helps reduce cavities

      Brushing twice a day every day helps reduce cavities

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

      Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Familiar brushing motion - like a manual toothbrush

      Familiar brushing motion - like a manual toothbrush

      Familiar brushing motion and brush head shape of a manual toothbrush, but with the cleaning power of over 15,000 strokes per minute.

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Spearmint Green

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        NiMH

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        • Slim ergonomic design
        • Rubber grip for easy handling
        Battery Life
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        1 ProResults standard
        Charger
        1
        Handles
        1 PowerUp

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Performance
        Removes more plaque
        Speed
        Up to 15,000 brush strokes/min
        Whitening benefits
        Helps whiten teeth
        Timer
        SmarTimer

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.