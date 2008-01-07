This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth and to clean hard-to-reach areas.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush
This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.
Part of a better oral healthcare routine
Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.
Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean
At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.
