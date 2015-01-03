Search terms

Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra

Interdental nozzles

HX8032/07
Sonicare
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
    Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

    For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Ultra nozzles are the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. See all benefits

      Designed for inconsistent flossers

      • 2 nozzles
      AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

      Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.

      Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra is clinically proven to improve gum health as much as floss.** Helps improve gum health in as little as two weeks.

      By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.

      The new AirFloss Pro/Ultra high performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.

      AirFloss Pro/Ultra's powerful spray can be customized to your liking, with single, double or triple bursts for each press of the activation button.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Nozzle color
        Grey

      • Ease of use

        Nozzle attachment
        Easily snaps on and off

      • Items included

        AirFloss Ultra nozzle
        2

      • Cleaning performance

        For best results
        Change nozzle every 6 months

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • * when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.
          • * * From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
