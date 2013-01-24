Home
    Lumea Comfort IPL hair removal system SC1981/00

Philips Lumea Comfort IPL hair removal system works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face as well as body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.

      Compact IPL solution

      to prevent hair regrowth for smooth skin

      • For use on body and face
      • 22 minutes to treat lower legs
      • Lifetime 100.000 light pulses
      • Compact corded design
      Enjoy smooth skin every day

      Enjoy smooth skin every day

      Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. This results in the hair shedding naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth everyday.

      Effortlessly effective

      Effortlessly effective

      Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting with smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page

      Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

      Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

      Philips Lumea Comfort uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for effective use in the safety and comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with skin care experts to develop this technology. For more than 10 years Philips carried out extensive consumer research on IPL technology with more than 2000 women.

      Suitable for different hair and skin types

      Suitable for different hair and skin types

      Philips Lumea Comfort works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Lumea Comfort is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page

      Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

      Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

      Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin ) and body parts including legs, arm pits, bikini area, belly and arms.

      Five adjustable light energy settings

      Five adjustable light energy settings

      Philips Lumea Comfort has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.

      Skin Color Sensor

      Skin Color Sensor

      The unique Skin Color Sensor measure the treated skin complexion at the beginning of each session and occasionally during the session. If it detects a skin tone that is too dark for Lumea Comfort, it will automatically stop emitting pulses.

      Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

      Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

      Lumea Comfort enables a sliding motion for a more convenient and continuous application.

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      Philips Lumea Comfort is a complete solution that comes ready to work straight out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.

      The smallest and lightest device within the Lumea range

      The Philips Lumea Comfort is the smallest and lightest in the Lumea range. It is easy to hold and easy to reach all the areas you want treat.

      Technical Specifications

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        Integrated safety system
        Prevent unintentional flashing
        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        Skin Tone sensor
        Detects your skin tone

      • Application mode

        Step and Flash
        For treatment on curvy areas
        Corded / cordless use
        Corded
        Slide and Flash
        For easy motion application

      • Items included

        Adapter
        12V / 1500mA
        Instructions for use
        • Quick Start Guide
        • User manual

      • Application areas

        Body areas
        • Arms
        • Legs
        • Belly
        • Bikini
        • Armpits
        Face areas
        • Chin
        • Sideburns
        • Upper lip

      • Technical specifications

        High performance lamp
        Delivers <gt/> 100,000 flashes

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty

      • Application time

        Armpit
        1,5 min
        Bikini line
        1,5 min
        Face areas
        2,5 min
        Lower leg
        11 min

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

