Compact IPL solution
Philips Lumea Comfort IPL hair removal system works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face as well as body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits
Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. This results in the hair shedding naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth everyday.
Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting with smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page
Philips Lumea Comfort uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for effective use in the safety and comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with skin care experts to develop this technology. For more than 10 years Philips carried out extensive consumer research on IPL technology with more than 2000 women.
Philips Lumea Comfort works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Lumea Comfort is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page
Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin ) and body parts including legs, arm pits, bikini area, belly and arms.
Philips Lumea Comfort has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.
The unique Skin Color Sensor measure the treated skin complexion at the beginning of each session and occasionally during the session. If it detects a skin tone that is too dark for Lumea Comfort, it will automatically stop emitting pulses.
Lumea Comfort enables a sliding motion for a more convenient and continuous application.
Philips Lumea Comfort is a complete solution that comes ready to work straight out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.
The Philips Lumea Comfort is the smallest and lightest in the Lumea range. It is easy to hold and easy to reach all the areas you want treat.
