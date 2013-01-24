Home
Lumea Essential

IPL hair removal system

SC1991/80
  The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
    The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth

    Philips Lumea IPL works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits

    Lumea Essential IPL hair removal system

    The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth

    Philips Lumea IPL works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits

      The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth

      for smooth skin at home

      • For use on body only
      • 15 minutes to treat lower legs
      • Lifetime 100.000 light pulses
      • Extra long cord
      Enjoy smooth skin every day

      Enjoy smooth skin every day

      Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. This results in the hair shedding naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth everyday.

      Effortlessly effective

      Effortlessly effective

      Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting with smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.

      Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

      Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

      Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 volunteers.

      Five adjustable light energy settings

      Five adjustable light energy settings

      Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.

      For use on the body

      For use on the body

      Use with confidence to remove hair on body areas below the neckline: legs, armpits, bikini area, arms and belly.

      Bigger body attachment for fast treatment

      Bigger body attachment for fast treatment

      Bigger body attachment enables fast treatment on large areas like legs.

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work straight out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.

      Adjustable to your skin type

      Adjustable to your skin type

      Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Philips Lumea is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. Philips Lumea is also NOT suitable for dark skin.

      Technical Specifications

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        Integrated safety system
        Prevent unintentional flashing
        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light

      • Application mode

        Step and Flash
        For treatment on curvy areas
        Corded / cordless use
        Corded

      • Application areas

        Body areas
        • Arms
        • Legs
        • Belly
        • Bikini
        • Armpits

      • Items included

        Storage
        Pouch
        Adapter
        24V / 1500mA
        Instructions for use
        • Quick Start Guide
        • User manual

      • Technical specifications

        High performance lamp
        Delivers <gt/> 100,000 flashes

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty

      • Application time

        Armpit
        1 min
        Bikini line
        1 min
        Lower leg
        8 min

      • Attachments

        Body attachment (4cm2)
        For use below the neckline

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

