The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
Philips Lumea IPL works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits
Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. This results in the hair shedding naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth everyday.
Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting with smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.
Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 volunteers.
Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.
Use with confidence to remove hair on body areas below the neckline: legs, armpits, bikini area, arms and belly.
Bigger body attachment enables fast treatment on large areas like legs.
Main application mode enables sliding motion for more convenient and continuous application.
Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work straight out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.
Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Philips Lumea is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. Philips Lumea is also NOT suitable for dark skin.
