Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Lumea

Precision attachment

SC2102/00
1 Awards
  • Prevent hair regrowth Prevent hair regrowth Prevent hair regrowth
    -{discount-value}

    Lumea Precision attachment

    SC2102/00
    1 Awards

    Prevent hair regrowth

    Now you can prevent hair regrowth on the face as well as body! The precision attachment is specially designed for facial application. Simply attach it to your Philips Lumea to enjoy smooth skin every day on your face.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Lumea Precision attachment

    Prevent hair regrowth

    Now you can prevent hair regrowth on the face as well as body! The precision attachment is specially designed for facial application. Simply attach it to your Philips Lumea to enjoy smooth skin every day on your face.

    Prevent hair regrowth

    Now you can prevent hair regrowth on the face as well as body! The precision attachment is specially designed for facial application. Simply attach it to your Philips Lumea to enjoy smooth skin every day on your face.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Lumea Precision attachment

    Prevent hair regrowth

    Now you can prevent hair regrowth on the face as well as body! The precision attachment is specially designed for facial application. Simply attach it to your Philips Lumea to enjoy smooth skin every day on your face.

    Similar products

    See all

      Prevent hair regrowth

      to enjoy smooth skin every day on face

      Optimized for smaller areas

      Optimized for smaller areas

      The precision attachment has a smaller application area (2 cm2) that is optimal for application on the upper lip, chin and sideburns.

      Extra protection

      The precision attachment includes an extra integrated light filter providing extra protection for your face.

      Technical Specifications

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light

      • Application areas

        Face areas
        • Chin
        • Sideburns
        • Upper lip

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products