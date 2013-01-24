Home
    If you want to treat a special mum, trust Avent to provide a conveniently pre-packed set that will make the perfect present for the newly pregnant, or new mother. See all benefits

      Travel versions of four essential products

      Packed in a smart white mesh zip pouch

      • Travel gift pack

      Dermatologist approved pre and post birth

      Dermatologist approved for pre and post birth use

      Four essential skincare products

      The set includes Relaxing Bath and Shower Essence, Moisturizing Light Oil, Indulgent Body Cream and Leg and Foot reviver.

      Handy travel size

      Fits easily into your travel bag.

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        Pregnancy

      • What is included

        Indulgent body cream
        1 Tube 50ml
        Leg and foot reviver
        1 Tube 50ml
        Moisturizing light oil
        1 Spray 30ml
        Bath and shower essence
        1 Tube 100ml

      • Convenience

        Travel ease
        Compact

      • Design

        Color
        Product design may vary across countries.

