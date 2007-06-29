Soft spout
The Philips Avent Soft Spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Soft spout
The Philips Avent Soft Spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits
Soft spout
The Philips Avent Soft Spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Soft spout
The Philips Avent Soft Spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits
Designed for delicate gums
All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.
Easy to sip, easy to clean
Country of origin
Development stages
What is included
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.