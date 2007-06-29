Search terms

    The Philips Avent Hard Spouts are designed for toddlers that start teething to be more resistant and durable. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Hard spouts

    Hard spout

    Hard spout

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Hard spout

      More resistant and durable

      Patented non-spill valve

      Easy to sip, easy to clean

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        12 months +

      • What is included

        Hard spout
        2 pcs

