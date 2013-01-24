Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

PP Adapter ring for feeding bottles

SCF200/00
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  • Adapter ring for Classic bottle Adapter ring for Classic bottle Adapter ring for Classic bottle
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent PP Adapter ring for feeding bottles

    SCF200/00
    1 Awards

    Adapter ring for Classic bottle

    The adapter ring should always be used with the Philips Avent Classic feeding bottle as part of the Classic two-piece anti-colic system. See all benefits

    Philips Avent PP Adapter ring for feeding bottles

    Adapter ring for Classic bottle

    The adapter ring should always be used with the Philips Avent Classic feeding bottle as part of the Classic two-piece anti-colic system. See all benefits

    Adapter ring for Classic bottle

    The adapter ring should always be used with the Philips Avent Classic feeding bottle as part of the Classic two-piece anti-colic system. See all benefits

    Philips Avent PP Adapter ring for feeding bottles

    Adapter ring for Classic bottle

    The adapter ring should always be used with the Philips Avent Classic feeding bottle as part of the Classic two-piece anti-colic system. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Bottle feeding

      Adapter ring for Classic bottle

      Avent feeding bottle

      • Classic
      Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy

      Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy

      The two piece Philips Avent anti-colic system consists of the Avent Nipple and adapter ring. As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the baby bottle instead of your baby’s tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.

      0% BPA Product

      0% BPA Product

      This product contains 0% BPA

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-6 months

      • What is included

        PP Adapter Ring
        3 pcs

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products