Philips Avent

Microwave Steam Sterilizer

SCF271/06
Avent
    Philips Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for use in and out of the home. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.

      Sterilizes 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

      The microwave sterilizer has clips on the side for extra safety. The clips close the lid securely so hot water cannot easily escape when you take the sterilizer out of the microwave. The side grips have also been designed to stay cooler to help you handle the sterilizer safely.

      The Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer has been designed to fit most microwaves in the market. Its small size makes it convenient for travel, ensuring that you always have a sterile bottle when you are going on a short overnight trip or on a longer holiday abroad. Also ideal as an extra sterilizer for the grandparents' house. Dimensions: 166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L) mm.

      Despite its small size, it is the only microwave sterilizer that is designed to fit 6 Philips Avent bottles. Whereas most microwave sterilizers will only fit 4 bottles, the Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer allows you to sterilize a full day's worth of bottles in one go. It is also suitable for sterilizing breast pumps.

      Just add water, load and place in the microwave for as little as 2 minutes. The exact length of the cycle will depend on the wattage of your microwave: 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-850 Watt.

      Extra protection through natural steam sterilization

      Sterilizing is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Sterilizer uses the hospital method of steam sterilization, which is quick, easy, and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Extra soft Slow Flow nipple
        1 pcs
        Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
        1 pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        740 g
        Dimensions
        166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L) mm

      • What is included

        Airflex Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
        1 pcs
        Tongs
        1 pcs
        Newborn Pacifier
        1 pcs
        Airflex Feeding Bottle (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        1 pcs
        Microwave steam sterilizer
        1 pcs

