Philips Avent iQ24

Electronic steam sterilizer

SCF276/16
Avent
    Philips Avent iQ24 Electronic Steam Steriliser works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.

      Always ready when you are

      iQ technology keeps contents sterile for 24 hours

      • 110V
      iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

      iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

      Philips Avent iQ products with advanced technology are intelligent and responsive – designed to make feeding and caring for your baby easier.

      Sterile contents day and night

      Sterile contents day and night

      Keeps contents sterile by continuously repeating this cycle for 24 hours. The pause feature lets you remove items without interrupting this cycle.

      Digital display keeps you informed

      Digital display keeps you informed

      Advanced digital display and sound alerts keep you informed throughout the sterilization cycle.

      Sterilizes 6 bottles in only 6 minutes

      Sterilizes 6 bottles in only 6 minutes

      Holds up to six 260 ml/ 9 oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories. Sterilizes in 6 minutes and contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.

      Effective sterilization

      Effective sterilization

      Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

      Remove items any time

      Remove items any time

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        iQ24 Electronic Steam Sterilizer
        1 pcs
        Measuring jug
        1 pcs

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
        1 pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        1.609 kg
        Dimensions
        320 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L) mm

      • What is included

        Airflex Feeding Bottle (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        1 pcs
        Newborn Pacifier
        1 pcs
        Tongs
        1 pcs

      • Power

        Voltage
        120 V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

