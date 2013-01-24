Just add water, load, and select the mode

Aside from its advanced functionality, the Digital Sterilizer is simple and straightforward to use. Just add water, load the sterilizer with your bottles, breast pump, or accessories, and select the mode. Mode 1 lets you run a single sterilizing cycle, which is useful when you want to take all the items out in one go. Mode 2 is for 24 hour sterilizing, which is very convenient when you want to leave the items in the sterilizer overnight or when you want to take out only one bottle for every feed. No matter what your routine will be, this sterilizer will make the daily sterilizing chore easier.