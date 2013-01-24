The sterilizer's unique modular design enables you to fit the bottles and accessories flexibly, and organize them easily. Thus loading and unloading are very convenient. It also takes up minimal kitchen space.
The sterilizer will keep its contents - baby bottles, breast pumps etc - sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
Holds up to six 330 ml / 11oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilized at once.
The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like breast pumps and accessories.
