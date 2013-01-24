Home
    Express more. Store easily.

    A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits

      Express more. Store easily.

      Express, store and feed in easy steps

      • with VIA Storage System
      Express and store in one easy step

      Express and store in one easy step

      VIA is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. It allows you to use the same cup to express, store and feed breast milk to your baby.

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      For safe storage and transport

      Use adaptor to express and feed

      Use adaptor to express and feed

      Use the adaptor to express and feed with the same cup.

      Clinically proven

      Clinically proven

      Clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.

      Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

      Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

      Five, soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby’s suckling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Spare parts
        1 pcs
        Manual breast pump
        1 pcs
        Milk storage cup adaptor
        2 pcs
        Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
        2 pcs
        Pre-sterilized VIA Cup (180 ml/ 6 oz)
        5 pcs
        Milk storage cup lid
        5 pcs
        Newborn nipple travel pack
        2 pcs

