Designed for Comfort
Our unique pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed for Comfort
Our unique pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.
Designed for Comfort
Our unique pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed for Comfort
Our unique pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.
Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.
In addition to mains power, this single electronic pump can also operate using battery power and as a manual pump, for total flexibility.
Electronic memory learns and at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.
Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there
Country of origin
Development stages
What is included
What is included
Power
SCF915/01
SCF616/10
SCF615/10
SCF614/10
SCF612/10
SCF162/00
SCF157/02
SCF152/02
SCF152/01
SCF258/02
SCF618/10
SCF254/61
SCF254/24
SCF603/50
SCF254/13
SCF603/25