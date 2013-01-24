Home
Antibacterial baby wipes

SCF295
Avent
  • Effective on-the-go cleaning of baby products
    -{discount-value}

    Effective on-the-go cleaning of baby products

    Avent antibacterial baby wipes effective on-the-go cleaning of baby products

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Effective on-the-go cleaning of baby products

    Avent antibacterial baby wipes effective on-the-go cleaning of baby products See all benefits

      Effective on-the-go cleaning of baby products

      Avent Baby wipes

      • On-the-Go
      Easy open/close sticker to keep wipes fresh and ready to use

      Easy open/close sticker to keep wipes fresh and ready to use

      The compact packaging includes an easy open/close sticker to keep the antibacterial wipes fresh and ready to use.

      Convenient cleaning on-the-go

      With these antibacterial wipes no water and soap are needed anymore for safe and effective cleaning.

      Effective cleaning of all baby products

      The Philips Avent antibacterial wipes are specially developed for bottles, breast pumps and baby feeding accessories like soothers, teats and teethers. But also very effective for cleaning toys, highchairs, changing tables and more. Simply wipe your products with the antibacterial wipe and allow to dry completely after usage, no need to rinse!

      Gentle formulation with neutral taste and scent

      The formulation is based on purified water and is proven to kill harmful bacteria effectively. This is the only antibacterial wipe available with a neutral taste and scent formulation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Flow wrap
        Gloss flow wrap with reseal label, including euro-slot
        Wipes ingredients
        Aqua (&gt;98%), Didecyldimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid.

      • Country of origin

        Germany
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-6 months

      • What is included

        Wipes
        36

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        195 w x 100 h x 29 d mm

