  • Comfort & convenience for effective expression
    Our pump is designed to give you closest natural comfort feeling with convenience for fast and effective milk expression

      Rhythmic wave technology like baby's suckling

      • Includes one 4oz/120ml bottle
      • 4 expression settings
      Rhythmic wave technology just like baby's suckling

      Rhythmic wave technology just like baby's suckling

      Our rhythmic wave technology creates an expression cycle just like the way a baby naturally draws and swallows milk at the breast for fast and effectively generating milk flow. Fast and shallow stimulating movements are followed by slow and deep ones with an even natural suckling pace to gently but effectively express more milk. Pumping time is reduced and the expressing experience feels more natural and comfortable.

      Easily switch from single to manual usage

      Easily switch from single to manual usage

      Your breast pump should be able to adapt to your needs. This is why our new single electric breast pump is designed to easily switch from single to manual usage with free handle including. This way you can always express in the way that you want to.

      Memory/ pause helps store preferred settings, take a break

      Memory/ pause helps store preferred settings, take a break

      Our new twin electric breast pump is designed to be completely intuitive to use. If you need to take a break during expressing, simply press the pause button and the play button to resume. The automatic memory function also makes it simple to store preferred settings so you can always express in the way that works best for you. The memory function will always show the last intensity level that was used. You can also manually select if you prefer.

      Hygienic, safe materials and BPA free.

      Hygienic, safe materials and BPA free.

      All products that come in contact with breastmilk are made using BPA-free safe materials, completely free from any potentially harmful chemicals. The pump is also specially designed so that there is no contact between the milk and the tube.

      Long life motor gives you high quality and durability

      Long life motor gives you high quality and durability

      Our breast pump provides high quality in material and design with long life motor which can support pumping with durable performance. Dual power with both 4AA batteries and electrical power support which can allow moms to express anywhere and anytime.

      Backlit is easy to express at night, no intrusive sound

      Backlit is easy to express at night, no intrusive sound

      Backlit display is easy to express even at night with no more annoying or loud pumping sounds. Our new twin electric breast pump is designed to be quiet across all setting levels. Its low level noise production makes it possible for you to express discreetly at any time, anywhere, regardless at any setting you choose.

      Clear digital display. Select modes, comfort level and more

      Clear digital display. Select modes, comfort level and more

      We know that you want your pump to be effective yet easy to use. That's why our new electric breast pump features a clear, easy to read and navigate digital display with intuitive flower LED indicators. You can easily move from stimulation to expression mode and select the most comfortable vacuum suction setting for you. It also features a timer so you can track your expressions and low battery alert.

      Natural latch on and easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Natural latch on and easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Soft massage gently stimulates milk flow

      The pump's unique massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin to comfortably and gently stimulate milk flow. During pumping, it carefully mimics your baby's suckling for stimulating fast milk let-down. The soft massage cushion is designed to be comfortable and caring for attachment to breasts.

      Optimized suction level offers just right suction

      Our new twin electric breast pump is designed to offer just the right suction level. Choose from four stimulation modes to stimulate faster let-knowwhile the four expression modes make it easy and comfortable to quickly express milk

      Designed to easily switch from twin to single usage

      Your breast pump should be able to adapt to your needs. This why our new twin electric breast pump is designed to easily switch from twin to single usage. This way you can always express in the way that you want to. No need to make any adjustments or add/remove attachments, simply press to switch automatically.

      Lightweight including handy bag for easy transport

      One of the most compact and lightweight electric breast pumps on the market, our new twin electric breast pump is easy to take with you and use whenever and wherever suits. Despite the bag is small size, it packs lots of premium features, making it one of the most compact but high performance breast pumps available.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        Fully compatible range to bottle and cup

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone
        Breast pump
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene

      • What is included

        Natural bottle 4oz
        1 bottle

      • What is included

        Free handle
        1 pcs

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1 pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • Pregnancy
        • 0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Breast pad sample packs
        2 Day pads
        Travel cover
        1 pcs
        Spare diaphragm
        1 pcs
        Base unit incl. tubing
        1 pcs
        Breast pump body
        1 pcs
        Standard size cushion
        1 pcs

      • Design

        Breast pump design
        Compact design
        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Functions

        Rhythmic wave technology
        close to a baby’s natural suckling for more milk in less time
        Soft massage cushion
        gentle stimulation
        Setting
        4 expression settings and 4 stimulation settings
        From single to manual usage
        Designed to easily switch from single EBP to manual usage

      • Breast pump

        Material
        BPA free*

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

