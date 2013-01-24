Home
Philips Avent

Manual breast pump

SCF310/20
1 Awards
    Philips Avent Manual breast pump

    SCF310/20
    1 Awards

    Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips Avent breast pump SCF310/20 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping. See all benefits

      Optimum comfort breast pump with massage cushions

      • Includes 4oz bottle
      Clinically proven results*

      Clinically proven results*

      The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action and gets more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*

      Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

      Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

      The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

      Unique system for easy milk storage

      Unique system for easy milk storage

      Make your life easier by expressing directly into any of our wide range of Philips Avent baby bottles and breast milk storage containers for the fridge or freezer

      Easy manual operation

      The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin for China

        China
        Yes

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • Pregnancy
        • 0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        1 pcs
        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1 pcs
        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        1 pcs
        Spare parts
        2 pcs
        Manual breast pump
        1 pcs
        Newborn nipple travel pack
        1 pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1 pcs

      • Country of origin global

        England
        Yes

            • Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.