Our pump is designed to give you closest natural comfort feeling with convenience for fast and effective milk expression See all benefits
Baby is the best in class in expressing milk. They latch on mother's nipple and areola, followed by peristaltic tongue movement to stimulate milk expression. The above inspires us to design the new generation cushion with active massage on nipple and areola. The combination of active massage and suction from motor mimic's baby's natural suckling.
Our rhythmic wave technology creates an expression cycle just like the way a baby naturally draws and swallows milk at the breast for fast and effectively generating milk flow. Fast and shallow stimulating movements are followed by slow and deep ones with an even natural suckling pace to gently but effectively express more milk. Pumping time is reduced and the expressing experience feels more natural and comfortable.
Our new single electric breast pump is designed to be completely intuitive to use. If you need to take a break during expressing, simply press the pause button and the play button to resume. The automatic memory function also makes it simple to store preferred settings so you can always express in the way that works best for you. The memory function will always show the last intensity level that was used. You can also manually select if you prefer.
All products that come in contact with breastmilk are made using BPA-free safe materials, completely free from any potentially harmful chemicals. The pump is also specially designed so that there is no contact between the milk and the tube.
Our breast pump provides high quality in material and design with long life motor which can support pumping with durable performance. Dual power with both 4AA batteries and electrical power support which can allow moms to express anywhere and anytime.
Backlit display is easy to express even at night with no more annoying or loud pumping sounds. Our new twin electric breast pump is designed to be quiet across all setting levels. Its low level noise production makes it possible for you to express discreetly at any time, anywhere, regardless at any setting you choose.
We know that you want your pump to be effective yet easy to use. That's why our new electric breast pump features a clear, easy to read and navigate digital display with intuitive flower LED indicators. You can easily move from stimulation to expression mode and select the most comfortable vacuum suction setting for you. It also features a timer so you can track your expressions and low battery alert.
Our new single electric breast pump is designed to offer just the right suction level. Choose from four stimulation modes to stimulate faster let-know while the four expression modes make it easy and comfortable to quickly express milk.
One of the most compact and lightweight electric breast pumps on the market, our new twin electric breast pump is easy to take with you and use whenever and wherever suits. Despite the bag is small size, it packs lots of premium features, making it one of the most compact but high performance breast pumps available.
