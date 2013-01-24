Home
    More comfort, more milk*

    When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. See all benefits

      Relaxing position, thanks to its special design

      Relaxing position, thanks to its special design

      The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.

      Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

      Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

      Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.

      Compact lightweight design

      Compact lightweight design

      The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go more discreet.

      Few separate parts and intuitive design

      Few separate parts and intuitive design

      Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.

      Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

      Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Easy cleaning
        • Fully compatible range
        • Intuitive assembly

      • Material

        Nipple
        Silicone
        Bottle
        Polypropylene

      • What is included

        Standard massage cushion
        1 pcs(19.5mm, a larger size cushion is available separately)
        Disposable breast pads
        12 pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1 pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1 pcs

      • What is included

        Travel cover
        1 pcs
        Natural bottle 4oz
        1 pcs
        Breast pump body with handle
        1 pcs

      • Design

        Breast pump design
        Compact design
        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Functions

        Soft massage cushion
        Gentle stimulation
        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position

            • More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. See www.philips.com/AVENT
            • In a test carried out on 110 mothers in the USA, UK, China and Russia in March 2016, mothers awarded an average of 8.6/10 score for Philips Avent performance on comfort