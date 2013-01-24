Home
Comfort Single electric breast pump

SCF332/01
Avent
    More comfort, more milk

    When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. See all benefits

      The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.

      When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.

      Our massage cushion has a new soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let down.

      The breast pump has a compact design, which makes it easy to hold and position on your breast. The small, lightweight base unit can easily be placed within comfortable reach for full control when pumping. For extra convenience in transport and storage, the tube simply wraps around the base unit. Easy to use on the go with batteries.

      Easy visual matching of parts for intuitive assembly.

      This breast pump can be used in combination with other feeding products in the Philips Avent range, including our Classic bottles and milk storage containers. Philips Avent also provides a range of breast care accessories to help you breastfeed for longer and enhance your comfort.

      Easy cleaning due to the small number of separate parts

      Cleaning is easy, thanks to the small number of separate parts. Your milk will never come into contact with the tubing and base unit. All parts are dishwasher proof, except the electrical parts.

      Easy operation at the touch of a button

      A single electric breast pump is ideal for moms who pump milk frequently and value being able to pump effortlessly, at the touch of a button.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Intuitive assembly
        • Easy cleaning
        • Fully compatible range

      • Material

        Bottle
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*
        Nipple
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*
        Breast pump
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1 pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1 pcs

      • What is included

        Natural bottle 4oz
        1 pcs
        Spare diaphragm
        1 pcs
        Base unit incl. tubing
        1 pcs
        Breast pump body
        1 pcs
        Standard size cushion
        1 pcs
        Breast pad sample packs
        2 (2 Day pads & 2 Night pads) pcs

      • Design

        Breast pump design
        Compact design
        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Functions

        Soft massage cushion
        Gentle stimulation
        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Settings
        • 3 Expression settings
        • 1 Stimulation mode

      • Breast pump

        Material
        BPA free*

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011