Philips Avent

Single electric breast pump

SCF332/32
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
    -{discount-value}

    When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created this highly comfortable breast pump: Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow.

      More comfort, more milk*

      Clinically proven comfort*

      • Ultra Comfort
      • Includes 4oz Natural bottle
      Comfortable pumping position due to unique design

      Comfortable pumping position due to unique design

      The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.

      Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

      Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

      Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.

      Closed system, designed for hygienic expressing

      Closed system, designed for hygienic expressing

      Designed for hygienic expression thanks to the closed system.

      Few separate parts and intuitive design

      Few separate parts and intuitive design

      Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.

      Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

      Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Choose the setting that is effective & comfortable for you

      When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow comfortable for you.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Easy cleaning
        • Fully compatible range
        • Intuitive assembly

      • Material

        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone
        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Breast pump
        BPA free* (food contact parts only)

      • What is included

        Standard size cushion(19.5 mm)
        1 pcs (a larger size cushion is available and sold separately)
        Disposable breast pads
        4 pcs

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1 pcs

      • What is included

        Travel cover
        1 pcs
        Natural bottle 4oz
        1 pcs
        Breast pump body
        1 pcs
        Base unit incl. tubing
        1 pcs

      • Design

        Breast pump design
        Compact design
        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Functions

        Soft massage cushion
        Gentle stimulation
        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Settings
        • 1 Stimulation mode
        • 3 Expression settings

            • Clinically proven comfort: In a test carried out on 110 mothers in the USA, UK, China and Russia in March 2016, mothers awarded an average of 8.6/10 score for Philips Avent performance on comfort.
            • More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between higher comfort levels and increased milk production. See www.philips.com/AVENT
            • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011