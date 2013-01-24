More milk in less time, comfortably
The Double Electric Breast Pump is ideal if you don't have much time. Reduce your expression time & sit comfortably as the soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The pump is quiet & easy to set up, personalize, use & clean. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Reduce expression time with double pumping compared to single pumping.
Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.
Choose the power cushion for the moments you need a stronger suction.
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.
Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime. Closed system, no milk spillage in the tubes. Designed for hygienic expressing.
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.
Designed for discreet expression, anytime.
