Philips Avent

Double electric breast pump

SCF334/22
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  More milk in less time, comfortably
    Philips Avent Double electric breast pump

    SCF334/22
    1 Awards

    More milk in less time, comfortably

    The Double Electric Breast Pump is ideal if you don't have much time. Reduce your expression time & sit comfortably as the soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The pump is quiet & easy to set up, personalize, use & clean. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Double electric breast pump

    More milk in less time, comfortably

    More milk in less time, comfortably

    Philips Avent Double electric breast pump

    More milk in less time, comfortably

      More milk in less time, comfortably

      Double electric breast pump with 2 cushion sizes

      • Express more milk in less time
      • Includes soft massage cushion
      • Large cushion with extra power
      • Travel bag and 2 bottles
      Reduce expression time with double pumping

      Reduce expression time with double pumping compared to single pumping.

      Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

      Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.

      Power cushion for extra suction

      Choose the power cushion for the moments you need a stronger suction.

      More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

      The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.

      Few separate parts and intuitive design

      Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime. Closed system, no milk spillage in the tubes. Designed for hygienic expressing.

      Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Choose the most effective and comfortable setting for you

      When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.

      Designed to let you express quietly

      Designed for discreet expression, anytime.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Easy cleaning
        • Fully compatible range
        • Intuitive assembly

      • Material

        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone
        Breast pump
        BPA free* (food contact parts only)
        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene

      • What is included

        Travel bag
        1 pcs
        Power cushion (27mm)
        2 pcs
        Large massage cushion (25mm)
        2 pcs (A smaller size cushion is available separately)

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        2 pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        2 pcs

      • What is included

        Natural bottle 4oz
        2 pcs
        Breast pad sample packs
        1 pack (2pcs)
        Travel cover
        2 pcs
        Base unit incl. tubing
        1 pcs
        Breast pump body
        2 pcs

      • Design

        Breast pump design
        Compact design
        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Functions

        Soft massage cushion
        Gentle stimulation
        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Settings
        • 3 Expression settings
        • 1 Stimulation mode
        More milk in less time
        The perfect time saver

            • More milk in less time: Reduce expression time with double pumping compared to single pumping.
            • 60% of US breastfeeding mothers preferred the Philips Avent Comfort Double electric breast pump for comfort when expressing vs 29% of mothers who preferred the Medela in Style-Independent home placement test among 76 mothers in USA, August 2012. Medela is a registered trademark of Medela Holding AG
            • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011