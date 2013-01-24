Home
    -{discount-value}

    The Ultra Comfort Double Breast Pump is ideal if you don't have much time. Reduce your expression time & sit comfortably as the soft massage cushion gently stimulates your flow. The pump is quiet & easy to set up, personalise, use & clean. See all benefits

      More comfort, more milk, in less time*

      Double electric breast pump with massage cushion

      • Express more milk in less time
      • Includes soft massage cushion
      • Travel bag and 2 bottles
      Comfortable pumping position due to unique design

      Comfortable pumping position due to unique design

      The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.

      Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

      Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

      Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.

      More milk in less time with double pumping

      More milk in less time with double pumping

      Reduce expression time with double pumping compared to single pumping.

      Closed system, designed for hygienic expressing

      Closed system, designed for hygienic expressing

      No milk spillage in the tubes.

      Few separate parts and intuitive design

      Few separate parts and intuitive design

      Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.

      Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

      Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Choose the setting that is effective & comfortable for you

      When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow comfortable for you.

      Designed to let you express quietly

      Designed for discreet expression, anytime.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Easy cleaning
        • Fully compatible range
        • Intuitive assembly

      • Material

        Breast pump
        BPA free* (food contact parts only)
        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone

      • What is included

        Travel bag
        1 pcs
        Standard size cushion(19.5 mm)
        2 pcs (a larger size cushion is available and sold separately)

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Sealing disc for milk storage
        2 pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Natural bottle 4oz
        2 pcs
        Breast pad sample packs
        1 pack (2pcs)
        Travel cover
        2 pcs
        Base unit incl. tubing
        1 pcs
        Breast pump body
        2 pcs

      • Design

        Breast pump design
        Compact design
        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Functions

        Soft massage cushion
        Gentle stimulation
        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Settings
        • 1 Stimulation mode
        • 3 Expression settings

            • 83% of breastfeeding mothers agree that Philips Avent Comfort double electric breast pump is comfortable during usage – Independent home placement test among 81 mothers in the USA, August 2012.
            • More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between higher comfort levels and increased milk production. See www.philips.com/AVENT
            • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011