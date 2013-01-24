Home
Double Electric breast pump Advanced

SCF394/61
1 Awards
    Inspired by baby's unique combination of suckling and massage, Natural Motion technology powerfully combines suction and nipple stimulation for quick letdown and milk flow.

      Fast and incredibly convenient

      Natural motion technology for quick milk flow*

      • Double
      • Advanced
      • Rechargeable battery
      • Pumping belt, bag & pouch
      Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

      Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

      Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode', and applies just the right amount of nipple stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results.*

      Soft and adaptive silicone cushion

      Soft and adaptive silicone cushion

      Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the soft silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit both size and shape of the breast. It fits nipple sizes of up to 30mm/1.18 inches.

      Pumping belt, travel bag and pouch

      Pumping belt, travel bag and pouch

      Use the tailor-made pumping belt, travel bag and pouch to take your pump with you as you go about your day.

      Compact pump design with rechargeable battery

      Compact pump design with rechargeable battery

      New rechargeable and compact design. Express on-the-go without having to worry about a power supply. Our rechargeable battery comes with a micro-USB adapter and lasts up to 3 sessions on a single full charge

      Personalized experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

      Personalized experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

      Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalized experience.

      Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere

      Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere

      Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design.

      Minimal parts and intuitive setup

      Minimal parts and intuitive setup

      Our closed expression system means milk stays out of tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.

      Memory function

      Memory function

      Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.

      Pause/Play function

      Pause/Play function

      If you need to adjust or take a break, the start/pause button is always at your finger tips.

      Express without leaning forward

      Express without leaning forward

      Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forward. No need to lean forward, clinically proven comfortable expressing position*. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (2019); 90% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (single electric); 95% of participants find the expressing position comfortable double electric).

      Display to keep track of time

      Track how long you express on each breast, and your total pumping time with the digital timer display.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Easy cleaning & assembly
        • quiet motor
        • memory function
        • rechargeable battery
        • motor display
        • travel bag, pouch & belt

      • Material

        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone
        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Breast pump
        BPA-free* (food contact parts only)

      • What is included

        Motor unit (Rechargeable)
        1 pcs
        Travel bag
        1 pcs
        Belt
        1 pcs
        Sealing disc
        2 pcs
        Insulation pouch
        1 pcs
        4oz Bottle with 0m+ nipple
        2 pcs
        Expression kit
        2 pcs
        Disposable breast pads
        2 pcs
        Micro-USB adapter
        1 pcs

      • Power

        Mains voltage
        100 - 240 V

      • Functions

        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Settings
        • 16 expression levels
        • 8 stimulation levels
        Soft & adaptive cushion
        Gentle stimulation

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time
        up to 3 pumping sessions
        Charging time
        up to 4 hours (full charge)
        Battery type
        Li-Ion 3.6 V 2600 mAh (non-replaceable)

          • Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018)
          • 1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
          • Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, 1993, (20 Caucasian participants, USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
          • Based on questionnaire results for 1k cushion from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019)
          • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011