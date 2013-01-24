Home
Avent Baby Moisturizing Lotion

SCF503/20
    SCF503/20
      With shea butter, avocado oil and milk proteins

      • 200ml

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Mild enough for the most sensitive skin

      A gentle hair and body wash from top to toe.

      pH balanced

      Clinically proven mild and gentle

      Leaves baby's skin soft and smooth

      This gentle lotion cleanses, moisturises and protects your baby's delicate skin.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • What is included

        Moisturizing light oil
        1 Tube 200ml

      • Design

        Bottle
        Yes

      • Ingredients

        Shea butter
        Yes
        Milk proteins
        Yes
        Avocado
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Product design may vary across countries.

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

