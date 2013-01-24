Gently moisturizes to keep skin soft and smooth
A silky, gentle lotion that helps to moisturize baby’s delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Gently moisturizes to keep skin soft and smooth
A silky, gentle lotion that helps to moisturize baby’s delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits
Gently moisturizes to keep skin soft and smooth
A silky, gentle lotion that helps to moisturize baby’s delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Gently moisturizes to keep skin soft and smooth
A silky, gentle lotion that helps to moisturize baby’s delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits
Country of origin
Development stages
Design
Ingredients