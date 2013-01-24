Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Baby moisturizing lotion

SCF503/21
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  • Gently moisturizes to keep skin soft and smooth Gently moisturizes to keep skin soft and smooth Gently moisturizes to keep skin soft and smooth
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Baby moisturizing lotion

    SCF503/21
    1 Awards

    Gently moisturizes to keep skin soft and smooth

    A silky, gentle lotion that helps to moisturize baby’s delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Baby moisturizing lotion

    Gently moisturizes to keep skin soft and smooth

    A silky, gentle lotion that helps to moisturize baby’s delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits

    Gently moisturizes to keep skin soft and smooth

    A silky, gentle lotion that helps to moisturize baby’s delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Baby moisturizing lotion

    Gently moisturizes to keep skin soft and smooth

    A silky, gentle lotion that helps to moisturize baby’s delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Skincare

      Gently moisturizes to keep skin soft and smooth

      With milk proteins, calendula and avocado oil

      • 200ml

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Design

        Bottle
        Yes

      • Ingredients

        Calendula
        Yes
        Avocado
        Yes
        Milk proteins
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products