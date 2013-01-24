Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Nourishing baby moisturizing lotion

SCF503/32
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  • CeraProtect strengthens skin barrier CeraProtect strengthens skin barrier CeraProtect strengthens skin barrier
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Nourishing baby moisturizing lotion

    SCF503/32
    1 Awards

    CeraProtect strengthens skin barrier

    A silky, gentle lotion that helps to moisturize baby’s delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth See all benefits

    Philips Avent Nourishing baby moisturizing lotion

    CeraProtect strengthens skin barrier

    A silky, gentle lotion that helps to moisturize baby’s delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth See all benefits

    CeraProtect strengthens skin barrier

    A silky, gentle lotion that helps to moisturize baby’s delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth See all benefits

    Philips Avent Nourishing baby moisturizing lotion

    CeraProtect strengthens skin barrier

    A silky, gentle lotion that helps to moisturize baby’s delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Skincare

      CeraProtect strengthens skin barrier

      Enriches & nurtures skin and replenishes moisture

      • 200ml
      CeraProtect to strengthen skin barrier for healthy skin

      CeraProtect to strengthen skin barrier for healthy skin

      CeraProtect is derived from a Nobel chemistry prize winning technology. The component and composition are closest to human skin, so it is effective in preserving moisture and strengthening skin barrier.

      The essential nourishment that delicate skin needs

      The essential nourishment that delicate skin needs

      Used through the ages to nourish, cleanse and moisturize the skin, milk proteins are rich in over 20 amino acids, nourishing vitamins and calcium that have been proven to actively help soften, moisturize and replenish the skin.

      Calendula to soothe and repair

      Calendula to soothe and repair

      Known for its healing properties, Calendula helps to calm and restore irritated skin.

      Avocado oil to nourish

      Avocado oil to nourish

      Rich in vitamins A, D and E, and with better absorption and skin penetration compared with other oils used in skincare products, Avocado oil can effectively moisturize and nourish baby's skin.

      Rigorously tested to ensure safety and mildness

      Our product is free from parabens, alcohol, fragrance and MIT*.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Design

        Bottle
        Yes

      • Ingredients

        German imported repair complex
        Yes
        CeraProtect
        Yes
        Calendula
        Yes
        Avocado
        Yes
        Milk proteins
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • MIT: methylisothiazolinone