Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Cherishing baby massage oil

SCF508/18
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  • Strengthens skin barrier for healthy skin Strengthens skin barrier for healthy skin Strengthens skin barrier for healthy skin
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Cherishing baby massage oil

    SCF508/18
    1 Awards

    Strengthens skin barrier for healthy skin

    An easy to apply, non-sticky massage oil that soothes, moisturizes and protects baby's delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Cherishing baby massage oil

    Strengthens skin barrier for healthy skin

    An easy to apply, non-sticky massage oil that soothes, moisturizes and protects baby's delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. See all benefits

    Strengthens skin barrier for healthy skin

    An easy to apply, non-sticky massage oil that soothes, moisturizes and protects baby's delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Cherishing baby massage oil

    Strengthens skin barrier for healthy skin

    An easy to apply, non-sticky massage oil that soothes, moisturizes and protects baby's delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Skincare

      Strengthens skin barrier for healthy skin

      Absorbs fast and provides rich nourishment

      • 100ml
      Skin barrier repair complex helps strengthen skin barrier

      Skin barrier repair complex helps strengthen skin barrier

      German imported skin barrier repair complex helps strengthen baby’s skin barrier and reduce irritation.

      Calendula to soothe and repair

      Calendula to soothe and repair

      Known for its healing properties, Calendula helps to calm and restore irritated skin.

      Rigorously tested to ensure safety and mildness

      Our product is free from parabens, alcohol, mineral oil, fragrance and MIT*.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Design

        Bottle
        Yes

      • Ingredients

        German imported repair complex
        Yes
        Calendula
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • MIT: methylisothiazolinone