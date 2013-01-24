Home
Avent

Calming Massage Gel

SCF510/20
Avent
  • Calms, moisturises, helps soothe to sleep Calms, moisturises, helps soothe to sleep Calms, moisturises, helps soothe to sleep
    -{discount-value}

    Blended with 100% natural oils, this is the perfect consistency for baby massage. Its fragrant touch of lavender oil will help soothe your baby into relaxing sleep. See all benefits

      Calms, moisturises, helps soothe to sleep

      With avocado, grapeseed and lavender oils

      • 200ml

      Made with 100% natural oils

      Made with avocado, grapeseed and lavender oils which helps soothe and relax

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Design

        Color
        Product design may vary across countries.

