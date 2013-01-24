Helps skin stay moisturized and protected everyday
An all-in-one, top to toe daily cream , that gently moisturizes and protects baby’s skin, helping it to stay feeling healthy and smooth every day. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Helps skin stay moisturized and protected everyday
An all-in-one, top to toe daily cream , that gently moisturizes and protects baby’s skin, helping it to stay feeling healthy and smooth every day. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits
Helps skin stay moisturized and protected everyday
An all-in-one, top to toe daily cream , that gently moisturizes and protects baby’s skin, helping it to stay feeling healthy and smooth every day. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Helps skin stay moisturized and protected everyday
An all-in-one, top to toe daily cream , that gently moisturizes and protects baby’s skin, helping it to stay feeling healthy and smooth every day. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits
Country of origin
Development stages
Design
Ingredients