    An all-in-one, top to toe daily cream , that gently moisturizes and protects baby’s skin, helping it to stay feeling healthy and smooth every day. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits

      Helps skin stay moisturized and protected everyday

      With milk proteins, avocado oil and chrysanthemum

      • 50ml

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Design

        Tube
        Yes

      • Ingredients

        Chrysanthemum
        Yes
        Avocado
        Yes
        Milk proteins
        Yes

