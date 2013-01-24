Home
SCF513/11
    -{discount-value}

    Leaves hair, skin and scalp smooth and soft

    A mild, low-lather, no soap, no lanolin top to toe wash that cleanses effectively to leave hair, skin and scalp smooth and soft. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Leaves hair, skin and scalp smooth and soft

      Leaves hair, skin and scalp smooth and soft

      With milk proteins, calendula and lotus flower

      • 100ml

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Design

        Bottle
        Yes

      • Ingredients

        Calendula
        Yes
        Lotus flower
        Yes
        Milk proteins
        Yes

