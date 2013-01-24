Home
Avent

Avent Baby Body & Hair Wash

SCF513/25
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  Leaves hair, skin and scap smooth and soft
    Avent Avent Baby Body & Hair Wash

    SCF513/25
    1 Awards

    Leaves hair, skin and scap smooth and soft

    A mild, low-lather, no-soap, no-lanolin wash which cleanses effectively without removing natural oils. It will leave hair silky and skin and scalp smooth and soft.

      Leaves hair, skin and scap smooth and soft

      With waterlily flowers and milk proteins

      • 250 ml

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Mild enough for the most sensitive skin

      A gentle hair and body wash from top to toe.

      No tears formula

      Specially formulated to be mild to baby's eyes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions & Weight

        Volume
        250ml

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • What is included

        Baby body and hair wash
        1 Tube 250ml

      • Design

        Tube
        Yes

      • Ingredients

        Soap
        No
        Lanolin
        No

      • Design

        Color
        Product design may vary across countries.

