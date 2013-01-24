Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Gentle baby body and hair wash

SCF513/32
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  • Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Gentle baby body and hair wash

    SCF513/32
    1 Awards

    Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin

    Gentle yet strengthening, This 2-in-1 body wash cleanses and moisturises skin See all benefits

    Philips Avent Gentle baby body and hair wash

    Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin

    Gentle yet strengthening, This 2-in-1 body wash cleanses and moisturises skin See all benefits

    Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin

    Gentle yet strengthening, This 2-in-1 body wash cleanses and moisturises skin See all benefits

    Philips Avent Gentle baby body and hair wash

    Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin

    Gentle yet strengthening, This 2-in-1 body wash cleanses and moisturises skin See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Skincare

      Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin

      Gently washes and conditions hair and body

      • 200ml
      The essential nourishment that delicate skin needs

      The essential nourishment that delicate skin needs

      Used through the ages to nourish, cleanse and moisturize the skin, milk proteins are rich in over 20 amino acids, nourishing vitamins and calcium that have been proven to actively help soften, moisturize and replenish the skin.

      Calendula to soothe and repair

      Calendula to soothe and repair

      Known for its healing properties, Calendula helps to calm and restore irritated skin.

      Lotus flower to soothe

      Lotus flower to soothe

      Helps to soothe irritation, and to keep skin feeling moisturized and protected.

      Rigorously tested to ensure safety and mildness

      Our product is free from parabens, alcohol, soap, fragrance and silicone oil.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Design

        Bottle
        Yes

      • Ingredients

        Calendula
        Yes
        Milk proteins
        Yes
        Lotus flower
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products