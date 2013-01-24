Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin
Gentle yet strengthening, This 2-in-1 body wash cleanses and moisturises skin See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin
Gentle yet strengthening, This 2-in-1 body wash cleanses and moisturises skin See all benefits
Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin
Gentle yet strengthening, This 2-in-1 body wash cleanses and moisturises skin See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin
Gentle yet strengthening, This 2-in-1 body wash cleanses and moisturises skin See all benefits
Used through the ages to nourish, cleanse and moisturize the skin, milk proteins are rich in over 20 amino acids, nourishing vitamins and calcium that have been proven to actively help soften, moisturize and replenish the skin.
Known for its healing properties, Calendula helps to calm and restore irritated skin.
Helps to soothe irritation, and to keep skin feeling moisturized and protected.
Our product is free from parabens, alcohol, soap, fragrance and silicone oil.
Country of origin
Development stages
Design
Ingredients